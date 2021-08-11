WP Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 999,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,285,561. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

