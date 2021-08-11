WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.81.

WIR.U opened at C$21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

