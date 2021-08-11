WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.76

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.76 and last traded at C$21.75, with a volume of 187605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

WIR.U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

