WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $1,202,613.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,804.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,086 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.