Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. 33,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,291. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.