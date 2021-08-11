Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Million

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $12.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.58 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $50.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.07 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on XERS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

XERS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.