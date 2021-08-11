Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post $12.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.58 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $50.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.07 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on XERS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

XERS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

