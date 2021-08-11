XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. XPEL has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.52.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,782 shares of company stock valued at $24,401,577. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

