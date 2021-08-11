XSGD Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $193,408.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00152984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.90 or 1.00109561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00851052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 51,495,140 coins and its circulating supply is 48,646,453 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.