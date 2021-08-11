Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.