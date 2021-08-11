Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.61. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,833.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

