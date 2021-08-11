Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

