Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

DSGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 120,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

