Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

MGNX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.20. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,447. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

