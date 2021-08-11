Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.72 Million

Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce sales of $103.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $93.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $412.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.53 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $427.61 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $437.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $73.49. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,729. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.