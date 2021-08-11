Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post -$1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.