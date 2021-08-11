Zacks: Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,544 shares of company stock valued at $33,941,704. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.11, a P/E/G ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

