Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). electroCore also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 1,891,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in electroCore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

