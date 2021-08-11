Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Announce $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. OneMain reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.24. 11,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

