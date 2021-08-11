Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Umpqua by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 183,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 7,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,567. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.