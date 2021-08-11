Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ALOT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 8,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

