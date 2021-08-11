Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $866.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

