Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.49). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 6,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,371. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 201,351 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

