Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 73.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 563,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $937.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

