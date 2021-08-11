Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

