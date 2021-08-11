Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report $20.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $20.53 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $85.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $86.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.04 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $87.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

Several analysts have commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $375,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,798. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

