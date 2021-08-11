Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,729,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 274,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

