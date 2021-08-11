Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 144,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

