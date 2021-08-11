Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $434.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.19 million and the lowest is $425.88 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

