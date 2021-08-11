Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $74.16. 32,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

