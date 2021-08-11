Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.64 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

