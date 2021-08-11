Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Hold

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

