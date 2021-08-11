Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Sell

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.51. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

