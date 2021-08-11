Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) to Hold

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

