Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

