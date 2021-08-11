Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

RUTH opened at $20.10 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

