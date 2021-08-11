Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $5.68 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

