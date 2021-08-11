Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,208. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

