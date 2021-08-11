Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CJEWY stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.259 dividend. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.