Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of CYRX opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,584,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.