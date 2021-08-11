Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

