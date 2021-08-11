Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Sell

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. Weibo has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
