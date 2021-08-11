Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Sell

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. Weibo has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

