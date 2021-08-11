Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Buy

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 45,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

