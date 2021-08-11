Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to “Hold”

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CASA opened at $7.22 on Monday. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.