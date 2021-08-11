Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Hold

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Etsy reported mixed second quarter results wherein earnings declined while revenues grew year over year. Accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues drove the top-line growth. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remained a major positive. Further, growing traction among new and reactivated, and habitual and repeat buyers was a tailwind. Notably, expanding global footprint of Etsy Payments, and solid momentum across Etsy Ads and Offsite Ads remain positives. Further, the company remains optimistic about its Reverb, Depop, and Elo7 buyouts. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses remain major overhangs. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition remains a concern for Etsy’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

ETSY stock opened at $188.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 78.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,997,000 after buying an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

