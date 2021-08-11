Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Buy

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A strong guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPN. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.25.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,036 shares of company stock valued at $699,423. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.