Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

