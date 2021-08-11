Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
