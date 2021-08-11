ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZIM opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

