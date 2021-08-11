ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Lake Street Capital

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 33.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 958,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 115,714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

