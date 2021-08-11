Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post $23.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $26.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 720.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $85.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.54 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZGNX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

