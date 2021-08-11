Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
ZSAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.
